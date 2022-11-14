VJH Foundation Light A Bulb Appeal

Date: November 15th to December 31st

This Light a Bulb season, all funds raised support the foundation’s C-T Scanner Expansion Campaign. With over 2-thousand people on the waitlist, access to C-T scanners is critical for emergency, trauma as well as community patients. As C-T scanners become increasingly used, one scan can help diagnose cancer and provide vital information for treatment. An additional scanner will help reduce waitlists, provide lifesaving and less invasive treatments, improve care and patient outcomes. The goal is $9 hundred thousand.

Make a tax-deductible donation to Light a Bulb at www.vjhfoundation.org/