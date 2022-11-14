iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

VJH Foundation Light A Bulb Appeal

vjhf-2021lightabulb-larswithbulb

VJH Foundation Light A Bulb Appeal

Date: November 15th to December 31st 

This Light a Bulb season, all funds raised support the foundation’s C-T Scanner Expansion Campaign. With over 2-thousand people on the waitlist, access to C-T scanners is critical for emergency, trauma as well as community patients. As C-T scanners become increasingly used, one scan can help diagnose cancer and provide vital information for treatment. An additional scanner will help reduce waitlists, provide lifesaving and less invasive treatments, improve care and patient outcomes. The goal is $9 hundred thousand. 

Make a tax-deductible donation to Light a Bulb at www.vjhfoundation.org/

 