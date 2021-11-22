VJH Light a Bulb 2021 

For over 30 years the holiday season has been synonymous with lighting a bulb on a tree at the hospital as part of the annual campaign that raises funds for critically needed healthcare items in our region. In 2021 the Light a Bulb visuals will look a little different, but the need is not.

Funds raised this year through Light a Bulb will help purchase the gift of breath for our community members. New ventilators – this critical equipment keeps patients breathing as their bodies work towards recovery, will be purchased from funds raised.

In addition, this year the community will enjoy something new on top of the hospital roof as we work to show our continued respect to our healthcare workers while also bringing back the popular Christmas tree. Our friends at Black & McDonald have designed, built and installed a spectacular new structure, incorporating both the beloved white heart, as well as the symbolic rooftop tree.

Enjoy the tree from various vantage point throughout Vernon and show your support for our annual Christmas campaign. Every gift, great or small, brings us closer to reaching our goal of raising $275,000 for critical equipment at VJH.

Your donation to this year’s Light A Bulb Campaign will help North Okanagan residents to breathe better. Please help us to reach our goal of $275,000 to fund the replacement of respiratory equipment and other critically required pieces at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Donate at https://vjhfoundation.org/events/lightabulb2021/