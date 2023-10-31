VSS Senior Girls Volleyball Fundraiser - Grey Cup Party

Date: November 19, 2023

Venue: Match Eatery and Social House

Support the VSS Senior Girls Volleyball team as they gear up for their exciting trip to the Provincials in Dawson Creek. In association with Match Eatery and Social House, these talented student-athletes are hosting a Grey Cup Fundraiser on Sunday, November 19. The day-long event, running from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM, aims to raise an ambitious $10K which will fuel their dreams of victory.

Join in a day filled with action, a Silent Auction, 50/50, door prizes, and much more. All proceeds will be contributed directly towards the team's journey to the Provincials. Together, let's cheer for these young athletes and help them reach that $10K target.

The event will take place at Match Eatery & Public House. Come out, show your support, and together, let's lift up the VSS Senior Girls Volleyball team spirit. #GoPanthers

Tickets on sale now! Contact a Team Member.