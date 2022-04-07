Walk to End ALS

Date: Saturday June 11th

Venue: Polson Park

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS / Lou Gehrig’s Disease) is a neurodegeneration having shared characteristics with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. These are disorders of the aging Nervous System, with a peak onset at about 60 years of age. However, young onset of ALS is not rare. ALS affects about 2 per 100,000 persons, but at any given time there are 4,000 people living with ALS in Canada: 400 in British Columbia. ALS can happen to anyone, at any time. ALS is rapidly progressive, with an average life expectancy after diagnosis of 3 to 5 years.

The Move to Cure ALS is the signature fundraising event for the ALS Society of BC, which brings together family and friends in support of ALS. People come together to “Move”; be it walking, running, rolling, supporting or being present to support people living with ALS, and to support research through PROJECT HOPE”.

