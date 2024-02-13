Wear It Again Dance Party

Date: April 27th, 2024

Join JMM Events for an unforgettable night of fun and glamour on Saturday, April 27th, 2024, from 6:30 PM to midnight. Enjoy a cash bar, charcuterie table, live DJ and door prizes at the Coldstream Community Hall. Embrace the "Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed" theme by giving your stylish attire another night out.

Presale tickets are available until March 1st: a table of 8 for $480 ($60/person). Regular tickets are $75/person from March 2nd.

Email jmmevents24@gmail.com for tickets and follow @jmmevents24 on Facebook and Instagram for updates.