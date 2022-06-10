Date: July 6.13.20.27 August 3,10,17,24,31

Venue: DND Grounds

Time: 6:45 pm

Dust off your lawn chairs and get ready to boogie, Wednesday on the Wharf concerts are back!



Shuswap District Arts Council is thrilled to once again present the Wednesday on the Wharf live music outdoor concert series. Every Wednesday evening in July and August, audiences will gather at Marine Peace Park at 6.45pm to soak up the evening sun and tap their toes to the irresistible beat of live music. To celebrate the return of gatherings, this year’s WOW will feature larger bands, full sounds, and an exciting lineup featuring some of the best local and touring bands around. As always, audiences will be treated to a range of musical genres including indie rock, folk, roots-reggae, jazz and country.



Audiences can expect a tried-and-true experience at Marine Park, including blanket or lawn chair seating, lots of open space for kids to move to the music, and donation collection at intermission to support the concert series. “I’ve reached out to food truck vendors to let them know about WOW, and I expect there’s going to be a great turn out on their part as well,” adds Varnes.



The 2022 Wednesday on the Wharf lineup includes pop-folk rockers Cat Murphy Band, contemporary roots duo Mimi O’Bonsawin, seven-piece psychedelic jazz instrumentalists Apollo Suns, the Indigenous hip-hop fusion collaborative The Melawmen Collective, Edmonton’s indie-alternative King of Foxes, Merrit’s own Bobby Garcia and the Cooper Country Band, the piano-centric funk and New Orleans party music of The Best Laid Plans, the Lilwat-language vocals and roots-reggae sound of The Spiritual Warriors, and Salmon Arm’s own world-infused jazz trio Mozi Bones and the youthful sounds of heavy rockers Halibut.

More info at www.salmonarmartscentre.ca/