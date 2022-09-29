Wine, Women, Well-Being: Fall Fashions, Friendship + Connections

Date: October 11th, 2022

Venue: Vernon

Wine, Women & Well-Being holds monthly community building and networking events to connect and empower women through speakers and workshops. The next Vernon Event is Tuesday October 11th from 6pm to 8pm. A local ladies meetup with a small business spotlight highlighting local women. Also enjoy a local fashion boutique pop up shop, local wine and food.

Charity Spotlight: Boys and Girls Club Vernon

