iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
16°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

Wine, Women, Well-Being: Fall Fashions, Friendship + Connections

WWWB Fall Fashion Friendship

Wine, Women, Well-Being: Fall Fashions, Friendship + Connections

Date: October 11th, 2022

Venue: Vernon

Wine, Women & Well-Being holds monthly community building and networking events to connect and empower women through speakers and workshops. The next Vernon Event is Tuesday October 11th from 6pm to 8pm. A local ladies meetup with a small business spotlight highlighting local women. Also enjoy a local fashion boutique pop up shop, local wine and food.

Charity Spotlight: Boys and Girls Club Vernon

Tickets and more information HERE