World Religions Conference: Do We Need God To Be Good?

Date: Monday November 15th 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Venue: Vernon Recreation Centre

The event aims to explore the teachings and practices of different religious and philisophical traditions, with the hope that such mutual exploration will encourage better understanding and promote hamonious co-existence among members of Canada's cultural mosaic. The objectives of the event is to promote interfaith respect, harmony, inclusiveness and diversity. It inculcates mutual understanding and respect between different faith traditions and philosophies of the world. It promotes respect, harmony and cohesion among all people.