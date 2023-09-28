World Religions Conference: Life After Death, Myth or Reality?

Date: October 16, 2023

Venue: Vernon Recreation Centre

Immerse yourself in an enlightening exploration of faith and philosophy at the event, "Life after Death: Myth or Reality?" This thought-provoking discussion forms a part of the esteemed World Religions Conference and takes place at the Vernon Recreation Centre on Monday, October 16th from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

This informative gathering aims to delve into the teachings and practices of various religious and philosophical traditions. It seeks to unravel the mysteries of life and death, fostering a better understanding and promoting harmonious co-existence among the diverse facets of Canada’s cultural mosaic.

The World Religions Conference is an initiative striving to bridge the gap between diverse communities. It is an exemplar of acceptance, harmony, and compassion, echoing the belief that we can live together peacefully despite our differences.

Participants of the event will gain insights into different faith traditions and philosophies from around the world. The central objectives of this conference are to promote interfaith respect, harmony, inclusiveness, and diversity. It endeavors to nurture mutual understanding and respect among varied faith traditions and philosophies, thereby encouraging respect, harmony, and cohesion among all people.

Admission to this enriching event is absolutely free and also includes a complimentary dinner. Join this engaging evening of exploration and shared understanding that aims to nourish the mind and soul. Everyone is welcome to partake in this profound journey of learning and unity.

