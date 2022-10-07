Date: October 14th, 2022

Venue: Vernon Towne Theatre

Time: 6:00 pm and 9:00pm

Filmed locally in Vernon BC, Millennium Valley Productions presents "Young Ronin".

Written and directed by local filmmaker Mitchell Vanlerberg and produced by Hello Okanagan's Peter Kaz and David Scarlatescu.

Orphan martial artists, Nate and Tobey, are in a race against time to secure enough funds for their ill friend Maya, who is in desperate need of an operation. A mysterious stranger offers them a job to go undercover at a local high school to kidnap a teenage celebrity sensation, Lucy Hampton, and hold her for ransom. Desperate and out of options, the boys accept the job. As Nate grows closer to Lucy, he begins to doubt if their reasonscan justify their actions.

Tickets HERE