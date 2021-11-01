11 candidates running Vernon municipal by-election

The City of Vernon has received eleven (11) candidate nominations for the 2021 municipal by-election. Nomination packages for the upcoming by-election were accepted by the City of Vernon Chief Election Officer from Tuesday, October 19 at 9:00 a.m. until Friday, October 29 at 4:00 p.m.

The full list of candidates includes:

Kevin DEMERS

Teresa DURNING

Flora EVANS

Sherrilee FRANKS

Arthur GOURLEY

Stephanie HENDY

Catherine LORD

Jamie MORROW

Erik OLESEN

Ed STRANKS

Andy WYLIE

In the City of Vernon 2021 by-election, voters will elect one (1) City Councillor. The elected Councillor will serve on City Council until the next scheduled general local election on October 15, 2022.

Advanced voting days for this by-election are November 24, November 25, November 27, December 1 and December 2. General Election Day is December 4, 2021.

For more information on by-election key dates, voting locations, and voter information, please visit the City’s website at www.vernon.ca/elections.