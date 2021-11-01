31st Street structure fire update

Firefighters have extinguished a major structure fire that took place in a gymnastics facility on 31st Street this morning (Sunday).

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) was called to a report of a structure fire at approximately 7:15 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found the building was heavily involved. Due to the nature of the fire, firefighters had to use a defensive approach to contain the blaze and keep it from spreading to adjacent properties.

“Crew members worked quickly and diligently, and did a very good job of containing this large fire,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. “Unfortunately though, the entire building has been lost. We now have an excavator on site to demolish the portions of the walls that were still standing. This is being done for safety and to mitigate the risk of flare ups or hot spots.”

Approximately 20 firefighters responded to the scene, as well as the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, BC Hydro and FortisBC.

“The cause of fire is not known at this time and an investigation is underway,” said Deputy Chief Hofsink. “We would like to extend sincere condolences to the owners, coaches, members and participants of the gymnastics club for this great loss.”

No injuries have been reported and no further information is available at this time.