A new face on the Downtown Enforcement Unit

Meet the newest member of the detachment’s Downtown Enforcement Unit, Constable Kevin Fuglewicz.

The Downtown Enforcement Unit (D.E.U.) operates under the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit which is comprised of two portfolios; the Prolific Target Team and the Downtown Enforcement Unit. The group of four officers, more often than not, work together as a team focused on crime reduction activities and initiatives in the community.

Kevin comes to the team from our north rural operations and joins Cst Mark MacAulay on the Downtown Enforcement Unit. The pair provide an enhanced policing service to the downtown core of Vernon and other identified crime areas within the community through proactive patrols and targeted enforcement.

Prior to joining the RCMP, Constable Fuglewicz worked as a crisis intervention and outreach worker with the Downtown Outreach Addictions Partnership team in Calgary for seven years. His related experience is an asset to D.E.U. who often work with partner agencies that provide services to our street-entrenched clients including City of Vernon Bylaw Enforcement, Turning Points Society, Interior Health, and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

"The majority of my time in Calgary was spent supporting and assisting my co and tri-morbidity clients in their struggles with addictions and mental health," states Constable Fuglewicz. "I’m looking forward to meeting our partners and clients in Vernon and contributing to the great work that is already being done here."

Kevin will be taking over for Constable Ryan Carey, who occupied the rotational position for the past two years.

"While Cst Carey will be missed from our team he will be returning to the frontline with all his developed skills and relationships," states Sergeant Dave Evans, NCO/IC of Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Targeted Policing. "We believe providing officers with this rotational opportunity overall increases this detachment’s ability to work effectively with partner agencies and enhance the downtown of Vernon with an overall goal of reducing crime."

