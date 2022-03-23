Action needed by Recreation Registrants in Vernon

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is asking all customers and program participants to confirm their online account information is complete and up-to-date ahead of the registration period for summer programming.

Recreation Services recently upgraded its online registration software, and it now requires participants to provide a complete mailing address in order to register for activities.

To ensure that you and your family members can register for programs and services, please log into your personal recreation account to verify that each person attached to your account has a correct mailing address and postal code on their profile.

Postal codes must be formatted like this example: A9A 9A9

If your profile does not have a complete mailing address, or if the wrong format is used for the postal code, you will not be able to register online for programs and services.

Customers are reminded that registration can only be completed online and in person. Registration cannot be completed over the phone. Current customers and program participants are also encouraged to check their email inbox, as a similar notification will be sent to you, advising of this required action.

Summer program registration for residents in Vernon, Coldstream and Areas B & C begins Sunday, April 24 @ 8:00 a.m.

For all other area participants, summer program registration begins Sunday, May 1 @ 8:00 a.m.

To verify the information on your recreation account, please visit www.gvrec.ca and click the “LOGIN” text button. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to Recreation Services team for assistance.