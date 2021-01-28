Addictions treatment and recovery services get a boost in Vernon, says NDP MLA Sandhu

New Democrat MLA Harwinder Sandhu is welcoming funding for addictions treatment and recovery services in Vernon, providing a boost for providers and ensuring people struggling with addictions are supported during COVID-19.

“The pandemic and opioid crisis have been very difficult for people, especially when it comes to mental health and addictions. As a healthcare professional, I’ve seen firsthand how the Turning Point Collaborative Society has helped people working through these issues in the Vernon area.” said MLA Sandhu. “That’s why our government is there to support them, ensuring they can continue providing care and doing their important work in a safe way. The value of what they do for our families, friends, neighbours and communities cannot be overstated.”

The Turning Point Collaborative Society is one of 53 organizations receiving support as part of the $2 million in provincial government funding being distributed across B.C. These grants support existing bed-based treatment and recovery services and are an investment in quality living environments where people can focus on their recovery journey.

MLA Sandhu says improving treatment and recovery services has long been a priority of the New Democrat government and is an integral part of A Pathway to Hope — B.C.’s roadmap for making the system of mental health and addictions care better for people.