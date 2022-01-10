Additional witnesses sought in fatal pedestrian collision

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking further witnesses to a pedestrian involved motor vehicle collision that has claimed the life of a Vernon resident.

On Saturday, December 4th, 2021, at approximately 4:20 pm, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a collision where a pickup truck had struck a pedestrian in the 3300-block of 30th Avenue in Vernon. (view previous release) The driver remained on scene and BC Ambulance Service transported the victim, a 74-year old woman to hospital. Sadly, the woman later died as a result of her injuries.



Over the course of the investigation, police have interviewed several witnesses from the scene but it has come to our attention there may be an additional witness who has not yet spoken to police, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Shortly after the incident, a person posted very specific information to social media about the activities of the driver in the moments immediately preceding the collision. We are asking the person who made the post to please contact police so we can speak to you directly.



Anyone who may have witnessed to the collision, and has not yet spoken with police, is asked to please contact Constable Sebastian Lipsett of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.