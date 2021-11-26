iHeartRadio

Advance Voting in the Vernon by-election

Crayon sur un bulletin de vote

The second of five advance voting days for Vernon’s 2021 municipal by-election took place at Council Chambers on Thursday.

Three more advance voting opportunities are available for eligible voters.

The following advance polls will also take place at Vernon Council Chambers (3400 30th Street):

  • November 27 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

  • December 1 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM

  • December 2 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM

The second day saw 49 voters attend the polls. General Voting day is Saturday, December 4, 2021 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

