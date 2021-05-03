Alleged drug operation disrupted by police
An ongoing investigation into drug activity has led to additional arrests and drug seizures after police executed a search warrant at a Vernon residence on Wednesday.
The current investigation originated from events on January 22nd, 2021 when members of Vernon RCMP Targeted Policing Unit engaged in enforcement action in the arrest of a 44-year old woman and 27-year old man for their suspected involvement in a
dial a dope drug trafficking operation. The arrests led to the seizure of numerous small packages of cocaine and other drug trafficking paraphernalia. The subjects were released at the time pending the outcome of the investigation.
Police continued the investigation into the drug trafficking group which, on April 28, 2021, culminated in the execution of a Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence in the 4600 block of 20 Street, Vernon. Three occupants of the residence were arrested, a 24-year old man, a 27-year old man, and a 31-year old woman. The search of the residence resulted in the seizure of significant quantities of what is suspected to be cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl. Canadian Currency and other items related to drug trafficking were also seized by investigators.
Targeting beyond the street level dealer is an important step toward impacting drug trafficking groups and contributing to the Vernon RCMP priority of enhancing public safety. Stated Sgt David Evans of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit.
The three arrested individuals have since been released, and following a thorough investigation, police will forward all circumstances of the investigation in a report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) for their assessment of any charges.