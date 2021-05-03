Alleged drug operation disrupted by police



An ongoing investigation into drug activity has led to additional arrests and drug seizures after police executed a search warrant at a Vernon residence on Wednesday.

The current investigation originated from events on January 22nd, 2021 when members of Vernon RCMP Targeted Policing Unit engaged in enforcement action in the arrest of a 44-year old woman and 27-year old man for their suspected involvement in a dial a dope drug trafficking operation. The arrests led to the seizure of numerous small packages of cocaine and other drug trafficking paraphernalia. The subjects were released at the time pending the outcome of the investigation.