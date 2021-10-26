Annual Business Walks Program to resume next week

The City is pleased to bring back a familiar program to gain valuable feedback from local business owners in a simple and interactive way.

In recognition of Small Business Month, the City of Vernon is excited to partner with Community Futures North Okanagan, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Vernon Association to undertake its Annual Business Walks Program on Wednesday, October 27.

The program is meant to be a 5 to 10 minute check-in with businesses to gain a better understanding of how things are going and how business agencies can support their needs. Since inception in 2013, more than 789 business interviews have been completed.

During the program, volunteer “walkers” (two-person teams of business, civic leaders and service providers) will walk from business to business in designated areas of the community. They’ll have a conversation with owners or operators, aimed at gaining immediate feedback and input from the business community. The City’s economic development department will then follow up with businesses that are most in need of additional information and will assemble support where required.

The City is looking forward to returning to in-person conversations during the Business Walks after going digital with the initiative in 2020 as a response to the pandemic. The City appreciates all the feedback provided to help staff and community agencies develop a greater understanding of current circumstances.