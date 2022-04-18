In an effort to reduce the instances of auto crimes in our communities, the Vernon North Okanagan is encouraging residents to Be Car Smart and do their part in reducing the number of thefts of and from vehicles.

In 2021, over 800 thefts from motor vehicles were reported to the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. These were in addition to the 315 reported thefts of vehicles. The Bait Car program, #9PMRoutine, and Lock-Out Auto Crime initiatives are all part of ongoing efforts by police to reduce the instances of auto crime in our communities. However, the battle against auto crime needs to be a joint effort between police and the public.

Auto crime prevention really starts with vehicle owners removing opportunities from thieves, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. It’s predominantly a crime of opportunity and leaving valuables in your vehicle is an open invitation for someone to steal them. Thieves prefer easy targets and will pass over vehicles if they don’t see anything of value in it."



Be Car Smart and take these steps to protect your vehicle:

Lock your vehicle at night and when you are away from it;

Park in a well lit area;

Remove all valuables, including garage door openers;

Use an immobilizer;

Take your keys with you;

Never leave a spare key inside the vehicle.



Preventing auto crime benefits the entire community, adds Terleski. We want everyone to be smart about what they leave behind, protect your vehicle, and don’t become a victim.

To learn more about auto crime and how to protect yourself, visit the ICBC website or IMPACT