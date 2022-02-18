BC Family Day Free Swim at the Vernon Aquatic Centre
Greater Vernon Recreation Services is pleased to announce it will be hosting a free public swim event at the Vernon Aquatic Centre on Family Day.
On Monday, February 21 from Noon to 4:00 p.m., your family can enjoy an afternoon of splashing, sliding or soaking, free of charge. This event has been made possible thanks to the support of the B.C. government.
During the event, COVID safety protocols will be in place. Attendees are reminded that masks are required to be worn by all those aged 5 and up when in the lobby, hallway or change rooms. The viewing area will be closed to public. Those 12-18 years of age will be required to produce their scannable BC Vaccine Card, and those 19+ will be required to show both their scannable BC Vaccine Card and valid government issued photo identification.
Recreation Services looks forward to seeing you Monday!
-
Provide input on Lakeview Wading Pool conceptual designA conceptual design has been prepared for the pool, its washroom and changeroom facility, and an adjacent portion of park space for a small spray park.
-
Police investigating after senior falls victim to scamIn the most recent incident, the victim, a Coldstream resident in her 80’s, was contacted by telephone and offered an investment opportunity promising a large return.
-
Dawn Bobbie Larson is Wanted by PoliceLarson is wanted for robbery and assault with a weapon and is believed to be in the Vernon area.
-
Lumby Firefighter encourages others to ApplyPaid-on-Call Firefighters are expected to respond to the Fire Hall in a timely manner, so applicants are advised to only apply to an RDNO Fire Department if they live within or nearby the fire protection zone.
-
New census data shows significant growth for VernonOver the last five years, our population has grown by more than 4,400 new people – an 11% increase since 2016.
-
Vernon winter Carnival Events CancelledFireworks and Free movie at Towne Theatre Cancelled
-
Structure Fire in Downtown VernonFirefighters responded to a fire in the downtown core early Thursday morning
-
New curbside organics collection program coming to VernonAfter the organic materials are collected they will be taken to a compost facility to be made into chemical-free fertilizer by local company Spa Hills Farm.
-
Update on Coldstream StationThe construction project, valued at $1,637,069, was recently awarded to TKI Construction Ltd. of Kelowna.