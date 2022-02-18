iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

BC Family Day Free Swim at the Vernon Aquatic Centre

Swimming pool

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is pleased to announce it will be hosting a free public swim event at the Vernon Aquatic Centre on Family Day.

On Monday, February 21 from Noon to 4:00 p.m., your family can enjoy an afternoon of splashing, sliding or soaking, free of charge. This event has been made possible thanks to the support of the B.C. government.

During the event, COVID safety protocols will be in place. Attendees are reminded that masks are required to be worn by all those aged 5 and up when in the lobby, hallway or change rooms. The viewing area will be closed to public. Those 12-18 years of age will be required to produce their scannable BC Vaccine Card, and those 19+ will be required to show both their scannable BC Vaccine Card and valid government issued photo identification.

Recreation Services looks forward to seeing you Monday!

12