BC Proof of Vaccination now required for public skating
The City of Vernon and Greater Vernon Recreation Services continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation in BC, and follow the Orders and directives of health authorities, senior levels of government and WorkSafe BC.
This week, additional changes were made to the BC Proof of Vaccination program and its application to recreation programming. Effective immediately, proof of double vaccination will be required for all public skate participants aged 12 years and older.
Please ensure you bring your BC Vaccine Card and government-issued photo ID for all adults, to all public skate sessions. A reminder that masks are required to be worn at all times with in recreation facilities, for everyone 5 years and older.
Masks are optional when moving on the ice surface.
-
-
-
-
Greater Vernon Chamber seeks equity on capacity limitsInterior Health was expected to provide an update on capacity limits Oct. 22, but as of Oct. 27, no clarity has been released by the health authority.
-
-
-
-
Pedestrian Safety TipsNearly half of all pedestrian involved collisions in British Columbia occur between October and January
-
Paranormal Investigation at Historic O’Keefe RanchDive into investigating the strange and the mysterious O'Keefe Ranch!