BC Proof of Vaccination now required for public skating

The City of Vernon and Greater Vernon Recreation Services continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation in BC, and follow the Orders and directives of health authorities, senior levels of government and WorkSafe BC.

This week, additional changes were made to the BC Proof of Vaccination program and its application to recreation programming. Effective immediately, proof of double vaccination will be required for all public skate participants aged 12 years and older.

Please ensure you bring your BC Vaccine Card and government-issued photo ID for all adults, to all public skate sessions. A reminder that masks are required to be worn at all times with in recreation facilities, for everyone 5 years and older.

Masks are optional when moving on the ice surface.