BC RCMP mobilizes additional officers to the North Okanagan

In light of the recent expansion of evacuation orders, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP want the public to know we have an adaptive and flexible resource plan in place that ensures delivery of core policing services while considerations for personal safety and property protection in evacuated areas are being met.

We want to reassure you that your safety remains a priority for us, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. We understand that this is a very stressful time for everyone affected and those who have been evacuated are concerned for the security of their homes and properties.

The BC RCMP’s Division Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC), who provides necessary resources and operational support to detachments affected by wildfires, has deployed additional officers to the area. These officers are responding to all fire related scenarios including patrolling evacuated neighbourhoods, assisting with safe evacuation, and regular policing duties.

We are working closely with our partners in government, emergency response, and volunteer agencies to ensure the safety of our communities. We are asking people to be prepared to leave, to evacuate immediately if ordered to, to respect the road closures in place, adhere to instructions issued by emergency personnel, and to stay away from evacuated areas until they are notified that it is safe to return, adds Terleski.

For up to date information on current orders, we encourage you to contact your local municipality or Regional District.