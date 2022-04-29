Boat Launch Closes
The Kinloch Boat Launch will be closed next week while Telus completes upgrades on Kinloch Drive.
Due to ongoing construction, the Kalavista Boat Launch remains closed.
Boaters are asked to use the Kekuli Bay Boat Launch to access Kalamalka Lake while these other launces are closed.
-
-
Repairs underway at Vernon Water Reclamation CentreIncreased odours may be noticeable in the area for the next few days.
-
RCMP salute volunteersIn 2021, community members belonging to the City of Vernon RCMP Volunteers and the Community Safety Unit dedicated over 10,000 hours of their personal time to various community safety and crime prevention initiatives in the city.
-
-
Vernon Community Expo Celebrates LocalMore than 90 business, non-profit and government booths will be featured during Expo, which runs Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North.
-
Vernon Event Raising Money for Kidney TransplantTwo dances and a silent auction are planned for Saturday.
-
Neuron Mobility to Launch Safety-First E-bikes in VernonThe e-bikes hit the streets on Saturday, April 30th
-
Text message refund: It's a scamIn order to protect themselves, police are warning residents to be suspicious of any unsolicited emails or text messages.
-
City Receives Large Grant for Lakeview Wading PoolThe joint federal-provincial funding nearly $1.9 million