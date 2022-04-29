iHeartRadio

Boat Launch Closes

The Kinloch Boat Launch will be closed next week while Telus completes upgrades on Kinloch Drive. 

Due to ongoing construction, the Kalavista Boat Launch remains closed.

Boaters are asked to use the Kekuli Bay Boat Launch to access Kalamalka Lake while these other launces are closed.  
 

 

 

