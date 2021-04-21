Boat launch closure on Okanagan Landing Road

The City of Vernon would like to advise the public that the community boat launch located at 8835 Okanagan Landing Road has been closed due to safety concerns for people and equipment, such as boats, trailers and vehicles. Concrete barriers have been placed across the foreshore to prevent people from launching or landing their boats at this location.

“The safety of our citizens and visitors is the City’s top priority,” said Kendra Kryszak, Manager, Parks and Public Spaces. “A number of issues have been identified at this site which pose safety risks due to deterioration. These include broken metal cables and concrete blocks, tripping hazards, structurally compromised concrete slab and erosion in the storm outfall. The City asks that water users respect the closure and access Okanagan Lake via other public access sites.”

The site will remain closed until improvements are made that would remove the safety concerns. In the meantime, Council will review six high priority lake access sites in May (including this boat launch), to determine which sites should be improved in 2022 and in the future.

Two other public boat launches remain available for use within the City of Vernon, located at Paddlewheel Park (7813 Okanagan Landing Road) and at 8130 Tronson Road.

“The City is currently working on design improvements for the 8130 Tronson Road boat launch,” said Ellen Croy, Transportation Planner. “To help us understand what changes may be helpful for the public, we’re currently conducting public engagement to help inform the process and identify the most important features for water users. Input can be provided through our public engagement website: engagevernon.ca/site11.”

The City appreciates everyone’s understanding for the closure and appreciates your feedback on opportunities to improve public lake access sites.