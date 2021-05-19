Bring your idea to life with $500

Small amounts of money have the potential to bring powerful changes to our local communities. It can be in the form of new relationships, increased self-confidence, leadership development, a stronger sense of place and the creation of local traditions.

This is why the Community Foundation North Okanagan is participating in the Responsive Neighbourhood Small Grants program, which offers small grants of up to $500 - to individuals - for projects that connect people socially or involve sharing skills or talents. Projects can take place online or in-person, as long as they stay within the local guidelines for physical distancing.

Last year, project leaders delivered care packages to neighbours, taught fire smart classes, organized outdoor dance classes, hosted virtual art shows and even held an online karaoke party.

“There is no single right way to build community.” Lisa Deargle, Communications Director at the Community Foundation North Okanagan, comments, “This unique program offering allows us to take a more grass-roots granting approach and get neighbours connecting, creating and making lasting memories. We have $10,000 to give away this year - so please apply with your idea!”

Last year over half of the projects were held using online platforms like Zoom, Skype or Facetime. The other projects were held outdoors in public parks, church parking lots, and on neighbourhood streets. The only major challenges reported by the project leaders were learning and guiding others through using Zoom.

“I think the most memorable part of this experience was just seeing the looks on everyone's faces as they worked on their projects, and the big smiles at the end of the class. It is amazing how you can connect with people you don't know through the power of creativity and a shared project.” An NSG Project Leader describes the most memorable experience of leading a project.

Another project leader describes their experience, “Participants were overjoyed to be able to share their culture over a calming cup of tea. We learned a lot about friendship and storying telling through different traditions.”

The Neighbourhood Small Grants program unites neighbours and sparks creativity. Some of the projects are a one-time experience and some are the beginning of an annual community program that will continue to grow.

Everyone is encouraged to apply for up to $500 to grow their idea and connect with their neighbours and community. Apply for a grant here!