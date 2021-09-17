Campfire Ban Lifted for RDNO Electoral Areas B and C

With favourable fall weather continuing to reduce the fire danger rating, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is lifting the campfire ban within the fire protection zone of Electoral Areas “B” and “C”.

While danger ratings have fallen and wildfire risks are low, the RDNO encourages everyone to exercise caution with their campfires. Residents should consider the following tips:

Only burn dry, seasoned wood

Never leave your fire unattended

Be mindful of smoke’s impact on your neighbours

Keep water or a hand tool nearby when a campfire is lit

Ensure the fire is entirely smothered before walking away

Provincial restrictions on Category 2 and 3 open fires remain in effect, including fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels and burn cages of any kind.

“Category 2 open fire” means an open fire, other than a campfire, that burns:

material in one pile not exceeding 2 m in height and 3 m in width

material in 2 piles, each not exceeding 2 m in height and 3 m in width, or

stubble or grass over an area that does not exceed 0.2 ha.

“Category 3 open fire” means an open fire, other than a campfire, that burns:

material in 3 or more piles, each not exceeding 2 m in height and 3 m in width,

material in one or more piles, each exceeding 2 m in height or 3 m in width,

in one or more windrows, or

stubble or grass over an area exceeding 0.2 ha.

Forest Use Restrictions remain in place within the Kamloops Fire Centre, and details can be found on the Wildfire Service website.

This notice only refers to the fire protection areas of the BX Swan Lake and Silver Star Fire Departments within Electoral Areas “B” and “C”. Please refer to your local municipal office for the local ruling on restriction notices in your area.