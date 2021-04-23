Can you identify this man caught on camera?

At approximately 12:45 a.m., on Saturday, April 10, 2021, police received a report that an unknown man had pointed a handgun at two people in the parking lot of a business in the 2500-block of 27 Avenue in Vernon. The suspect, unknown to the victims, emerged quickly from the alley and pointed what appears to be a large handgun at them. After a brief verbal exchange, the suspect then fled the scene, disappearing around the corner of the building.

Front line officers immediately responded to the location and established containment of the area. A canine team from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Services assisted and attempted to track and locate the fleeing suspect. After an exhaustive search and extensive patrols were conducted, the suspect was not located by police.

The incident was recorded on a video surveillance system from the location and police have released an image of the suspect with the goal of advancing the investigation.

This is a serious incident and every effort is being made to identify the person who is responsible for this crime, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. We are now turning to the public for their help, as we have been unable to identify the suspect, who is observed in this video surveillance image.

The suspect is described as an adult Caucasian male, 30-35 years old, approximately 6 feet tall, with dark, short brown hair with longer side burns. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a green plaid jacket, a white shirt, with baggy blue cotton pants and brown boots.

If you can identify the person in this image, or have information that may assist police in identifying him, you are asked to please contact Constable Caston at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.