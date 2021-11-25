Can you identify this person?

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting assistance from the public to identify a person responsible for a break and enter to a Vernon residence in September.

On Monday, September 13th, 2021 at approximately 11:40 a.m., video surveillance captured the man entering the home on Hartnell Road through an unsecured pet door. After breaking into the house, the suspect stole two chainsaws, a car battery, a bike, and some other personal accessories before leaving the property. The homeowner, who was away from the residence at the time of the break in, immediately contacted police after they returned to their residence and discovered the theft.

Investigators have not yet been able to establish the identity the person in the video, states Constable Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. To advance the investigation, we are releasing the images with the hope someone will recognize the suspect and contact police.

If you recognize the person in the photograph, or have any information about this theft, please contact Constable Helgerson of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.