Carnival Seeking Applications for Grade 12 Scholarship Opportunity
For more than 60 years, Vernon Winter Carnival has celebrated all that is winter in the North Okanagan. At its heart, Carnival is all about celebrating community: the uniqueness, the people, and traditions in Vernon.
In partnership with The Stor-it Place – a long time supporter of the festival - Vernon Winter Carnival is asking Grade 12 students to submit a short essay about the impact Vernon Winter Carnival has had for them personally.
"We know that Vernon Winter Carnival has had a lasting impact on this community. We’re excited to engage our future generations with the festival and to hear some of the stories of how Vernon Winter Carnival has been a part of people’s families and their traditions." Says Vicki Proulx, Executive Director at Vernon Winter Carnival Society. “Thank you to The Stor-it Place who initiated this project, and gave us the idea to bring a spotlight to the individuals who love to participate in this 61-year-old community event.”
Applications must be submitted to Vernon Winter Carnival no later than Feb 8th at 5pm.
Two recipients of the $500 scholarships will be announced Feb 12th.