2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222
Carnival Seeking Applications for Grade 12 Scholarship Opportunity             

CKTB-News- Scholarships

For more than 60 years, Vernon Winter Carnival has celebrated all that is winter in the North Okanagan. At its heart, Carnival is all about celebrating community: the uniqueness, the people, and traditions in Vernon. 

In partnership with The Stor-it Place – a long time supporter of the festival - Vernon Winter Carnival is asking Grade 12 students to submit a short essay about the impact Vernon Winter Carnival has had for them personally.

"We know that Vernon Winter Carnival has had a lasting impact on this community. We’re excited to engage our future generations with the festival and to hear some of the stories of how Vernon Winter Carnival has been a part of people’s families and their traditions." Says Vicki Proulx, Executive Director at Vernon Winter Carnival Society. “Thank you to The Stor-it Place who initiated this project, and gave us the idea to bring a spotlight to the individuals who love to participate in this 61-year-old community event.”  

Applications must be submitted to Vernon Winter Carnival no later than Feb 8th at 5pm.

Two recipients of the $500 scholarships will be announced Feb 12th