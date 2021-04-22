This Earth Day (April 22), the City is celebrating its new Climate Action Plan by encouraging residents to participate in the Vernon Tree Program. The program provides information about the benefits of planting shade trees, as well as resources for citizens to participate.

“The tree program provides a voucher to encourage residents to plant trees on their own properties to help promote a healthy, enjoyable and safe community,” said Laurie Cordell, Manager, Long Range Planning and Sustainability. “Trees save energy by providing shade, reduce sound and dust pollution to your property, and reduce the impacts of stormwater - all while enhancing the value of your property.”

As part of the 2021 Vernon Tree Program, residents can receive a $25 voucher toward the purchase of a shade tree at Nicholas Alexander Home & Garden or Swan Lake Market & Garden. Details about program conditions and the application process are available on the City’s website at www.vernon.ca/sustainability.

The City’s new Climate Action Plan recognizes the need for us all to take action to reduce our greenhouse gas footprint and get ready for the impacts of climate change in our community. The plan provides direction to the City and ideas for action across the community whether you are a resident, business or organization. We all have a role to play. Check out the Climate Action Plan at www.vernon.ca/climateaction and learn how you can get involved.