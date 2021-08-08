iHeartRadio

Changes to Vernon Regional Transit Service

BC Transit

Due to the White Rock Lake forest fire, Vernon Regional Transit is moving to Sunday Service as of Monday August 9th, 2021. This means, Monday thru Saturday (Sunday as usual) The BC Transit system operated within the City of Vernon and Coldstreatm will operate on the Sunday Service Schedule.

Route's 60 to Armstrong/Enderby, route 61 to Lumby/Lavington and Route 90 to UBCO will run on there regular weekly schedule unti further notice.

HandyDart service will run as normal until further notice.

You can visit https://bctransit.com/vernon/schedules-and-maps for further information.

