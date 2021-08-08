Changes to Vernon Regional Transit Service
Due to the White Rock Lake forest fire, Vernon Regional Transit is moving to Sunday Service as of Monday August 9th, 2021. This means, Monday thru Saturday (Sunday as usual) The BC Transit system operated within the City of Vernon and Coldstreatm will operate on the Sunday Service Schedule.
Route's 60 to Armstrong/Enderby, route 61 to Lumby/Lavington and Route 90 to UBCO will run on there regular weekly schedule unti further notice.
HandyDart service will run as normal until further notice.
You can visit https://bctransit.com/vernon/schedules-and-maps for further information.
-
BC RCMP mobilizes additional officers to the North OkanaganAdditional RCMP officers, drawn from across the province, have been deployed to support police operations and wildfire efforts in the North Okanagan.
-
-
-
-
-
City seeks legal action to shut down long-standing party houseSince 2019, Bylaw Compliance Officers have attended more than 50 complaints to the property and have written more than 25 violation tickets.
-
-
-