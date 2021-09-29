Charges laid in 2020 homicide
On September 24th, the B.C. Prosecution Service approved a charge in a Surrey Provincial Court of 2nd Degree Murder against 28-year old Paige Courtney Howse for the murder of Alishia Lemp who was found deceased in a Vernon hotel room in February of 2020. (View 2020 news release)
Investigators from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit arrested Paige Howse in Surrey on Friday.
For the past 18 months, our investigative team has worked tirelessly, through several jurisdictions, to bring the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ms Lemp’s death to this point, states Cpl David Hoekstra of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit.
We want to extend our sincerest condolences to the family of Ms Lemp, and our appreciation for their patience during this incredibly difficult time.
As this matter is now before the courts, further updates will be limited.
