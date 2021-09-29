On September 24th, the B.C. Prosecution Service approved a charge in a Surrey Provincial Court of 2nd Degree Murder against 28-year old Paige Courtney Howse for the murder of Alishia Lemp who was found deceased in a Vernon hotel room in February of 2020. (View 2020 news release)

Investigators from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit arrested Paige Howse in Surrey on Friday.