"Chocnut" the Pomeranian returned

On Tuesday, May 11th, 2021, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report that a small Pomeranian dog had been stolen from a yard in the 3000-block of 24th Ave in Vernon. After discovering their small dog, Chocnut , was missing from their yard, the owner began to canvas the neighbourhood in search of her pet. At approximately 6:30 p.m., the owner called police for assistance after a neighbour told the owner they had seen a woman carrying a small Pomeranian dog away from the area earlier. Using the information provided by the witness, investigators identified a suspect and searched several locations throughout the city, until approximately 11 p.m. when, with the assistance of the public, officers located the suspect with Chocnut in the 2500-block of 27th Street. The suspect was arrested without incident and Chocnut was safely returned to his family.



People often ask what the best part of being a police officer is. Well, this is it, helping people, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. The outcome of this event highlights the important roles both police, and the public have in solving and preventing crime, and how it takes teamwork to keep our communities safe. We have an incredibly happy family who has their beloved pet back and we’re happy to have been a part of it.

The 41-year old Vernon woman arrested by police has been released from custody and the incident remains under investigation.