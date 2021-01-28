City endorses use of portable propane fire pits in Polson Park

At its Regular Meeting of January 25, 2021, Council adopted a bylaw to allow propane fire pits in Polson Park until April 5, 2021. The pilot will allow residents to use a propane fire pit within the designated area of Polson Park, inside the oval (see map below).

"This pilot project will help provide a safe and fun activity that can be done within the Public Health Orders," said Mayor Victor Cumming. "Spending time around a portable fire pit in Polson Park is something that can get families outside, and help them enjoy the Okanagan winter."

Fire pit users need to be aware of the following:

There must be a minimum of 10 metres between fire pits.

Fire pits can only be used between 9:00 a.m. and dusk.

Fire pits must be within the designated area.

British Columbia Public Health Orders must be followed.

Fire pits must be operated safely, according to the manufacturer specifications, and must be supervised at all times.

Full details on the pilot can be found in Bylaw 5848: A Bylaw to allow the temporary use of portable propane fire pits in Polson Park, located here.

When making plans, please be aware that Polson Park will be closed to the public from February 5 to 14, 2021 to accommodate Winter Carnival activities.