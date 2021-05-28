City of Vernon gears up for GoByBike Week

Next week is Spring GoByBike Week 2021!

GoByBike Week is an annual challenge that motivates people of all ages to trade in their cars for two wheels and get around by bike for a week. Anyone can participate by riding their bike between May 31st and June 6th and recording their trip online at gobybikebc.ca for a chance to win great prizes. In 2019, 1,788 local riders saved 14 tons of greenhouse gas emissions by cycling nearly 68,000 kilometres – that’s more than one and a half times the circumference of the earth.

Vernon’s Mayor, a cyclist himself, will be joining the challenge. “GoByBike Week is growing in Vernon and something I look forward to each year,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “I encourage everyone who can to join the challenge, get on their bikes, and explore our community. I hope to see you out there. Make sure you ride the new double roundabout connecting Kalamalka Lake, Polson Park, the downtown with the Village Green Shopping Centre and the north end of our City.”

The provincial grand prize is a cycling adventure in Croatia once it is safe to travel, sponsored by Exodus Travels. Vernon & North Okanagan riders who log at least one trip from the week will be entered into a draw for $1,000 to a local bike shop of their choice, sponsored by CUPE 626. The local who pedals the most kilometres will win a $250 Downtown Vernon shopping spree.

There will be no in-person events this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but participants are encouraged to form teams and connect with each other virtually or outdoors while following all public health guidance.

“Now is the time to rally your team! While we may not be able to see our teammates in person this year, we can still encourage each other to get pedaling for joy, for our health, and for our environment,” said Angela Broadbent, Active Transportation Coordinator. “Team leaders are the backbone of GoByBike Week. You inspire your coworkers, friends, families, and students to ride – and maybe fall in love with it. For that, we thank you.”

GoByBike Week is part of the City of Vernon’s larger strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than doubling trips made by bike in our community by 2040. The campaign is generously supported by many local sponsors, including Castanet and CUPE 626. It is organized across British Columbia by GoByBike BC Society with the support of generous sponsors, including the Province of British Columbia and ICBC.