City of Vernon named one of Canadian HR Reporter’s Best Places to Work 2021

The City of Vernon is proud to announce it has been included in the Canadian HR Reporter’s list of Best Places to Work 2021.

The report recognizes companies and organizations as one of the best places to work for organizational culture, benefits, and employee development, among other things.

“Seven years ago, we set the course to become an employer of choice,” said Will Pearce, Chief Administrative Officer. “We know this doesn’t happen by mistake – it happens through consistent and predictable practices that focus on developing, enabling and empowering employees to grow and do their very best work, every day.”

Over the last few years, the City of Vernon has focused on key areas of organizational development. This includes the recent launch of new Corporate Values that were established in collaboration with employees. The City has also revamped its employee recognition program, has a strong focus on employee care, has bolstered its talent acquisition and retention process, and is committed to using contemporary labour management practices.

“Our philosophy is to create a culture that supports a vibrant and diverse workforce of highly skilled people who work together to deliver extraordinary service to the citizens of Vernon,” said Pearce. “This recognition helps us understand we’re achieving our goals.”

To be considered for the list of Best Places to Work, organizations had to complete an in-depth submission which looked at several key factors, including: employee engagement, turnover rates, average tenure of staff, compensation and benefits, health and wellness programs, diversity initiatives, professional development, and reward and recognition programs.

Employees were then asked to complete a satisfaction survey to rate their organization across a range of metrics. An employer needed to achieve an overall satisfaction rating of at least 80 per cent to be recognized as a Best Place to Work. This year, 37 employers made the list.

“Receiving this recognition is an honour,” said Pearce. “But even more so, it makes me proud of those we work with. Because at the end of the day, everything we do is about people and the services we deliver.”