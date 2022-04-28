City-operated RV sani-dump station to open this weekend

The City of Vernon’s temporary RV sani-dump station will be available for use by Saturday morning.

The station is located at 3501 43rd Avenue, behind Kal Tire Place, on the former Kin Race Track lands.

The sani-dump has a one-way access to maintain the flow of traffic, so motorists are asked to enter at the east entrance and exit on the west end of the site.

The RV sani-dump station includes two waste dumping and water filling stations and stacking distance to accommodate approximately eight recreational vehicles at a time.

A $4.00 payment can be made in cash at the deposit box or pay-by-phone using location 4736.