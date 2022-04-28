City-operated RV sani-dump station to open this weekend
The City of Vernon’s temporary RV sani-dump station will be available for use by Saturday morning.
The station is located at 3501 43rd Avenue, behind Kal Tire Place, on the former Kin Race Track lands.
The sani-dump has a one-way access to maintain the flow of traffic, so motorists are asked to enter at the east entrance and exit on the west end of the site.
The RV sani-dump station includes two waste dumping and water filling stations and stacking distance to accommodate approximately eight recreational vehicles at a time.
A $4.00 payment can be made in cash at the deposit box or pay-by-phone using location 4736.
-
Repairs underway at Vernon Water Reclamation CentreIncreased odours may be noticeable in the area for the next few days.
-
RCMP salute volunteersIn 2021, community members belonging to the City of Vernon RCMP Volunteers and the Community Safety Unit dedicated over 10,000 hours of their personal time to various community safety and crime prevention initiatives in the city.
-
-
Vernon Community Expo Celebrates LocalMore than 90 business, non-profit and government booths will be featured during Expo, which runs Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kal Tire Place North.
-
Vernon Event Raising Money for Kidney TransplantTwo dances and a silent auction are planned for Saturday.
-
Neuron Mobility to Launch Safety-First E-bikes in VernonThe e-bikes hit the streets on Saturday, April 30th
-
Text message refund: It's a scamIn order to protect themselves, police are warning residents to be suspicious of any unsolicited emails or text messages.
-
City Receives Large Grant for Lakeview Wading PoolThe joint federal-provincial funding nearly $1.9 million
-
April is auto crime prevention monthA car is broken into every 12 minutes in British Columbia