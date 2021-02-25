City receives $695K to replace Centennial Outdoor Rink chiller

Outdoor skating in Vernon is set to return next fall thanks to grant funding from the Province of British Columbia. The City of Vernon is pleased to receive $695,000 from the Community Economic Recovery Infrastructure Program (CERIP), which was established to invest in small-scale infrastructure projects throughout B.C.

The funding will allow the City to replace the chiller for the Centennial Outdoor Rink, which had to be put out of commission last fall for safety reasons. Additionally, three new compressors will be installed as part of the overall Priest Valley Arena Refrigeration Replacement Project.

“The timing of the CERIP grant approval could not have been better,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “It was very disappointing to have to close the Centennial Rink at a time when outdoor recreation was highly sought after by our community members. The City is grateful for the Province’s assistance to get this amenity back up and running for Greater Vernon families and visitors. We’ll be ready to hit the ice again next fall!”

In addition to the Centennial Rink upgrades, Council recently approved the replacement of the Priest Valley Arena chiller in 2021, with funding to come from the Major Maintenance Reserve Fund.

“Both chillers were at or approaching their twentieth year of service and were due for replacement,” said Doug Ross, Director, Recreation Services. “The replacement of these two chillers and the installation of the new compressors will greatly improve the safety of the facility while also providing significant energy savings.”

Work on the project will begin immediately with design and procurement. The installation period is anticipated to be completed in time for the fall ice season.

Looking ahead, City Council has also approved phase two of the Priest Valley Arena Refrigeration Replacement Project, which will include the replacement of the third and final chiller (that services the Vernon Curling Rink) in 2022.