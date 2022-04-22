City Receives Large Grant for Lakeview Wading Pool

The City of Vernon is pleased to announce it can now move forward with a $3.3-million revitalization project for the Lakeview Wading Pool, after receiving grant funding from the Canada-British Columbia Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) – Community, Culture and Recreation.

“This investment in the revitalization of the Lakeview Wading Pool will ensure that the community can continue to enjoy this beloved recreation site for years to come,” said The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities. “Families in Vernon can look forward to many more summer days spent with friends at Lakeview Park.”

“Lakeview Pool has always been a great place for families to enjoy during the summers,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “Investments in infrastructure build vibrant communities, and our government is committed to continuing the work necessary so that the North Okanagan becomes an even better place to live, work and play. I’m excited to see this major upgrade become a reality and want to thank everyone at the City of Vernon who worked so hard to make this possible.”

The joint federal-provincial funding, which totals $1,887,576, will help the City make long awaited upgrades to the pool basin, update the change room, washroom and mechanical room facilities, and enhance the nearby park space with the addition of a small spray park. The revitalization project is intended to increase accessibility for users and make the space more inviting and sustainable for future use by the Greater Vernon community.

“On behalf of the City, I would like to thank the Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia for providing this funding, to help make much needed changes to this well-used summer recreation site,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “The Lakeview Wading Pool has been at the centre of many good memories for families in the Greater Vernon area since 1958, and this site revitalization will offer the chance for many more years of memories to be made there.”

Recently, Recreation Services conducted online public engagement and received feedback from more than 900 citizens on a conceptual design for the pool and park space, in case this grant application was successful. Results of that engagement are now being reviewed by staff and a report will be going to Council in the coming weeks.

Recreation Services thanks everyone who participated in the engagement process to help staff and elected officials better understand how updates to the pool and park can best help support Greater Vernon residents, visitors, and our growing communities.

The project is scheduled to get underway this summer including demolition of the old wading pool and site preparation work. The new pool and spray park are tentatively scheduled to open for the summer of 2023. Further updates on the Lakeview Wading Pool revitalization project will be provided as they become available.