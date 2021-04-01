City receives one-time operational funding for Vernon Regional Airport

Operations at the Vernon Regional Airport have received a boost thanks to a one-time grant funding program from the Province of British Columbia.

The City of Vernon is pleased to receive up to $360,000 as part of an investment for regional airports that host medevac services and inter-city bus operations across BC. The grant funding can be used to help maintain air terminals, runways and other operations for the essential movement of goods and people.

“The City is grateful for the Province’s recognition of the important work that takes place at regional airports such as Vernon’s, and the financial support that is being provided to maintain its operations,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have reached every corner of our community – including our airport – so this funding will be well utilized.”

Vernon is one of 55 regional airports that host medevac services throughout BC. Regional airports were asked to submit a letter of interest confirming its role in hosting medevac services, its pre- and post-COVID-19 revenues, and its financial projections for 2021.

In addition to maintaining air terminals and runways, approved funding may also be used for payroll, rent and other overhead costs to keep these services operating.



