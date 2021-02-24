City works to address water issues in Polson Park

Since 2017, the City has been working to understand ongoing ground and surface water issues in Polson Park. The City has taken several interim steps to reduce water problems and is looking for a permanent solution that considers flood risk, water quality and the impacts of climate change.

At its Regular Meeting of February 22, Council directed Administration to look into naturalizing Vernon Creek through Polson Park.

“The information Council received shows that the retaining walls along the creek and ponds are affecting the flow of groundwater,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “It is time to recognize the value and function that Vernon Creek has in the City’s natural infrastructure and consider creating a more natural channel through Polson Park.”

Ongoing impacts in Polson Park include saturated soils in various locations, the on and off closure of the playground and spray park, road closures, and restriction of public access to areas along the creek.

The most significant concern is the spray park, which requires costly upgrades to address the infiltration of ground water into the holding tank. Additionally, the asphalt under the rubberized ground material is deteriorating and creating sink holes. The rubberized material continuously has a biofilm develop, which needs to be removed regularly to conform to Interior Health standards.

Council has provided direction to close the spray park and investigate its removal.

“The closure of the spray park was not a decision that was made lightly; however, it is necessary because the health and safety of our citizens and visitors is our top priority,” said Mayor Cumming.

“We understand this will feel like a loss for many people in our community, but staff are already considering what alternatives may be possible in Vernon to provide a safe, fun and clean area for kids to cool down and splash around during our hot summer months. It will take some time, but we are looking at options.”

The City is seeking grant funding to understand how to remediate Vernon Creek. Once the future alignment of Vernon Creek is understood, the City will commence with the Polson Park Master Plan process, including public engagement, to provide an updated vision for the park.