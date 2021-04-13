Collision leads to impaired investigation

On Saturday, April 10th, 2021 the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report that a vehicle had collided with a residence in the 2000-block of 43rd Avenue in Vernon.

At approximately 6:40 p.m, frontline officers, along with personnel from BC Ambulance Service and Vernon Fire Rescue Services, arrived on scene to find the vehicle with the disabled with the driver trapped inside.

Investigators determined the vehicle had driven through several yards and struck a hydro police before it became disabled, coming to rest against a fence, trapping the driver inside.

An impaired driving investigation was initiated when officers at the scene, based on their observations, determined the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was affected by alcohol.

The driver was transported from the scene by BC ambulance Services for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.



No other injuries were reported to police and the incident remains under investigation at this time.