Community rallies around victims of crime

The generosity and kindness of our community was sparked by one Vernon woman's initiative to come to the aid of a Vernon mother and her young daughter in their time of need.



The story started in early January when a Vernon resident had a stroller stolen from outside of her home. After reporting it to police, the mother took to social media to express her frustration and explain the devastating effect the crime had on her and her young daughter. For the mother and daughter, the theft was more than a simple inconvenience, it was the loss of a life aid and a significant setback for the woman who’s young daughter has mobility challenges and requires the stroller to leave for day to day activities such as grocery shopping.

Alexa Wyatt-McCarthy, who saw the post and recognized something needed to be done to help, initiated a fundraising effort through her business, EverRae Mobile Spa, for the mother and daughter.

"When I read her story, I knew I wanted to help," said. Wyatt-McCarthy. "At first, I didn’t know what to expect, but the response from the community and our clients was overwhelming and right away we had met and exceeded the fundraising goal we had set."



Word spread and the generosity of the community shone through as donations came in from across the community. The Cops for Kids Charitable Foundation jumped in to assist with a significant donation that covered a large portion of the funds used to purchase a replacement stroller for the family.



"With the support of community fundraising, we were able to purchase a new stroller for the family and also relieve some additional financial stressors," said Courtney King, Event Coordinator for Cops for Kids. "Being part of this is amazing, it just feels so good."



Alexa Wyatt-McCarthy, Courtney King, and Constable Nic Reimann, a board director for Cops for Kids and long-time rider, presented the new stroller and some additional gifts to the mother on Friday who would now again be able to, on top of day to day activities, enjoy walks with her daughter.



"Alexa’s efforts had a significant effect on this family’s life and the actions of everyone who stepped up to help are what make our community such a great place to live," said Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. "Her kindness, compassion, and willingness to help someone in their time of need has made a positive impact in our community and she deserves to be recognized for it."