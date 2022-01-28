Construction to Begin on Community Hall and Childcare Facility in Coldstream

Construction on the Coldstream Community Hall & Childcare Facility is scheduled to begin in early February on the former site of the Coldstream Women’s Institute Hall.

The Community Hall will provide space for community and private events of up to 200 people while the Child Care Facility, to be operated by Maven Lane, will create 84 childcare spaces for the community.

This new asset for the community is made possible thanks to Federal and Provincial grant funding totalling $5,092,365. Just under $2.1 million of this funding will be provided through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program – Rural and Northern Communities (ICIP-RNC) Program for the Community Hall portion of the project. The Childcare BC New Spaces Fund is providing $3.0 million of funding for the Child Care portion of the project.

“This new community hall and childcare facility will meet Coldstream’s needs and be a community hub for people and families in the area for many years to come,” said Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee. “Together with the federal government, we are providing the support and funding smaller communities and rural areas need to address their unique infrastructure challenges.”

“The new Community Hall and Child Care Facility is a major step in the further development of our Town Centre area” said Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick. “The new Hall will serve our community by providing a gathering space for decades to come and the childcare spaces in the new Coldstream facility will provide much needed support to families in our community. This is an exciting time for our community.”