Construction to begin this week on Silver Star Road multi-use path

Construction of Vernon’s newest multi-use path is expected to get underway this week with work starting along Silver Star Road. News of the project was first announced last year with a ground breaking by local dignitaries.

The pathway (which will eventually extend between the Foothills and Pleasant Valley Road) will be constructed in two phases. Phase one will include the construction of a pathway between Blackcomb Way and BX Elementary School, and another section between Pleasant Valley Road and the new Silver Star Gateway Business Park (see map below). New streetlights and pedestrian signals will also be installed adjacent to the school.

Phase two of the project will see the two sections connect. Timing for phase two has not yet been confirmed.

As the project gets going, residents and visitors will see crews clearing trees and shrubs in the road right of way, in preparation for construction. Every effort will be made to minimize disruptions for those traveling through the area, but some delays should be expected.

Construction of phase one is expected to be complete by October 2022, with work adjacent to BX Elementary School to be conducted during the summer break.

The City reminds road users to obey all traffic control measures and to slow down in work zones. The City appreciates everyone’s patience as work on this project is conducted.