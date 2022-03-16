Construction update for Silver Star Road multi-use path
The next phase of construction is getting underway this week for a new multi-use path along Silver Star Road. When complete, the path will provide a new active transportation route between the Foothills and Pleasant Valley Road.
Starting Wednesday morning, crews will begin constructing the path near Blackcomb Way in the Foothills. Southbound traffic will continue to travel down Silver Star Road in the construction area. However, northbound traffic will be detoured along Star Road.
Local resident traffic will be provided for properties within the construction zone.
The detour is anticipated to be in place until the end of June.
