CounterAttack roadchecks start this weekend
-
-
Vernon Council endorses 2022 budget with strong focus on community safetyThe overall budget increase of 6.88% includes 2.32% for RCMP services.
-
Spike belt stops stolen vehicleVernon North Okanagan RCMP officers utilized a spike belt to stop a stolen vehicle after it fled twice from police on Monday night in Spallumcheen
-
-
Police investigate stabbing in VernonAll four individuals have since been released from custody and no charges have been laid.
-
Advance Voting in the Vernon by-electionThree more advance voting opportunities are available for eligible voters.
-
Can you identify this person?On Monday, September 13th, 2021 at approximately 11:40 a.m., video surveillance captured the man entering the home on Hartnell Road through an unsecured pet door.
-
-
Vernon businesses giving away Chrysler vanTo nominate an individual or family for consideration, submit 400 words or less on how this gift could make a positive impact in the life of an individual or family that you know.