COVID-19 Update: Downtown curbside pick-up locations extended

The City has extended the pilot period for temporary curbside pick-up locations in downtown Vernon for another three months.

Downtown curbside pick-up locations were implemented in December 2020, to help with curbside pick-up services during the COVID-19 pandemic response. These free, 10-minute curbside zones are intended for customers of nearby restaurants, retailers, and other businesses to quickly and safely pick up purchases. Those who need to stay longer than the 10- minute time limit need to park elsewhere.

The pilot was originally scheduled to end on February 27, 2021. However, given the overwhelmingly positive feedback the City has received and the extension of Public Health Orders around gatherings and events, the curbside pick-up pilot has been extended to May 31, 2021.

Curbside pick-up locations are marked by signs on parking metres and can be found on the City’s interactive map. The exact locations may change time to time, as conditions change.