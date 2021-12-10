Cram the cruiser and fill the fire truck a huge success

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Coldstream Fire Department teamed up with staff, students and families from Kidston Elementary School to hold a food drive in support of the local food bank.

On Tuesday, December 7th, students were invited to bring a non-perishable food item to fill up a Coldstream Fire engine or an RCMP cruiser, and the response was overwhelming. Over 1100 lbs of food was collected in just over an hour and a half.



With Covid, fires, and the recent floods, the need is so great, not only in our community, but right across the province, stated Coldstream Fire Department Chief Fiona Morgenthaler-Code. It’s heartwarming to be a part of this.



The students were able to ask questions and some had the opportunity to explore the inside of the emergency vehicles.



The kids were so happy to contribute, you could feel the energy and see the excitement on their faces. states Constable Neil Horne, School Resource Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.